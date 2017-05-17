Dynasty Warriors 9: Everything we know

Omega Force and Koei Tecmo have announced Dynasty Warriors 9, the next major instalment in its hugely popular hack ‘n’ slash series. Revamping the tried-and-true action formula with an open-world setting for the very first time, we could see the series heading in a very different direction.

TrustedReviews has collected everything we know about Dynasty Warriors 9, including all the latest info on its release date, gameplay, trailers and more.

What is Dynasty Warriors 9?

Dynasty Warriors 9 is the ninth mainline instalment in a series that began way back in 1997, spanning dozens of different platforms and branching into countless spin-offs. From Japanese Samurai to The Legend of Zelda, we’ve seen the Warriors series go to some crazy places. Dynasty Warriors 9 will do exactly that, albeit with a few surprising tricks up its sleeve.

Related: FIFA 18 latest news

Dynasty Warriors 9 release date – When is it coming out?

Coming exclusively to PS4, a release date for Dynasty Warriors 9 is yet to be revealed. Fingers crossed that we’ll receive more details at E3 2017 next month.

Dynasty Warrior 9 gameplay – What’s new?

As mentioned earlier, Dynasty Warriors 9 will be the first game in the series’ history to embrace a fully open world. Omega Force has said a traversable map of China will be available to players. Spanning a mixture of battlefields, towns and cities. There will be plenty of bandits to battle and people to interact with.

With over 83 playable characters already confirmed, players will now be able to freely modify move sets to give the button-mashing gameplay more variety. A grappling hook can be used to invade enemy fortifications for clever ambush techniques, instead of rushing straight into the fray.

Visuals are also set to receive a significant upgrade with real-time weather effects and a day-night cycle influencing how the enemy will behave and move around the environment. For example, a thunderstorm could be the ideal cover for getting the drop on someone.

Related: Xbox Scorpio

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games

In a recent interview with Famitsu, Omega Force brand manager said "the evolution from Dynasty Warriors 7 to 8 was insufficient" and hopes the planned changes will have a “great impact” on the Warriors community. By the sound of it, they’re headed in the right direction.

Dynasty Warriors 9 trailer – How does it look?

We only have one brief trailer for Dynasty Warriors 9 thus far:

Are you a fan of Dynasty Warriors? Excited about the new changes? Let us know in the comments below.