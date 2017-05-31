Dungeon Defenders 2 is coming to consoles next month

Dungeon Defenders 2 is set to launch on June 20 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, Trendy Entertainment has announced.

The co-op action tower-defense RPG has been available on Steam as an early access title for over two years, and now it’s finally coming to consoles after a range of substantial updates.

“We’re very excited to finally be able to bring the Dungeon Defenders franchise back to the Xbox platform,” said Marco Busse, Chief Executive Officer at Trendy Entertainment.

“Dungeon Defenders II expands on the combination of shared action and tactics that made the original game so enjoyable, and that experience has only continued to evolve as we’ve grown it alongside our incredible community through early access.”

Dungeon Defenders 2 comes with support for single player, online multiplayer for up to four players and local couch co-op across PS4 and Xbox One.

Players can go at it alone or team up with friends by choosing from a variety of heroes, each with their own special abilities and skills. Loot-based rewards and levelling up also help to flesh things out as you battle endless waves of enemies.

It’s free to play across all platforms, with users able to purchase heroes, costumes, tower skins, inventory space and more using in-game currency or real world microtransactions.

Have you played Dungeon Defenders 2 on PC? What did you think? Let us know in the comments below.