Dummy iPhone 8 model seemingly shown off for first time in new video

The iPhone 8 leaks have been consistent and bordering on overwhelming in recent months, so why not add another one to the mix?

This week's update comes via noted tipster Benjamin Geskin, who posted a video of what appears to be an iPhone 8 dummy model to Twitter on Tuesday.

The video, if legitimate, shows what could be the final design for the iPhone 8, which is expected to launch alongside two other phones, thought to be an iPhone 7S and 7S Plus, later this year.

Related: What will the new iPhone be called?

The latest clip follows a leaked photo from the weekend, which appeared to show three iPhone moulds – the cut-outs suppliers use to build handset chassis – side-by-side.

And it certainly looks as though the dummy model in Geskin's video matches the design of the mould said to correspond to the iPhone 8 in the recently leaked photo.

That said, we've no way of being sure that the video or the recent photo is legitimate, so as always, take this all with a pinch of salt for now.

The phone in the video does seem to adhere to many prevalent rumours, with a lack of a physical home button and vertically stacked dual-cameras on the rear.

A previous leak via Slashleaks appears to show moulds for the upcoming iPhones

Gesking previously echoed numerous other analysts by saying the upcoming iPhone 8 will come with a "back glass and metal frame” design.

The phone shown in the latest video certainly looks sleek, with Geskin also having said the phone will show “almost no transition between frame and glass.”

There are no specs provided with the video, unfortunately, which makes sense as the phone in the clip is supposedly only a dummy model that will be used for display purposes.

However, recent rumours have it the phone will come with major hardware upgrades, including an all-screen front, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8 or LG G6.

At this point, nothing has been confirmed, but Apple is expected to announce the phone around September so stay tuned.

Let us know what you think of the new video in the comments.