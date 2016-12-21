Dual-lens? Pah! New iPhone 7 Plus clip-on lens system gives you six

The new Apple iPhone 7 Plus, complete with its additional telephoto lens, is designed for those folks who just can’t have enough options when taking photos on their phone.

But what if dual lenses aren’t enough to sate the desires of smartphone snappers? Well these new clip-on lenses from Ztylus and should do the trick.

Believed to be the first of their kind, these accessories make it easy to slide lens attachments over the iPhone 7 Plus camera module.

The two pairs currently available include a fisheye/telphoto with a longer zoom and a pair of macro lenses designed to enable close up photography.

“We provide the unique ability to zoom and get extreme close-up detail. Use the Macro Zoom lens with both lenses on the iPhone 7 Plus,” Ztylus says (via Petapixel).

“With the Fisheye and Telephoto lenses, you can greatly extend your optical zoom range and capture a variety of shots that you couldn’t achieve with just your phone.”

Adding the lenses is simple as they’re paired with a special iPhone 7 Plus protective case made by Kamerar, which features a slot for sliding them in.

The entire Kamerar Zoom system including the case and the two lenses can be purchased now for just $45. Judging by the demo shots, this is definitely worth a punt.

Has the iPhone 7 Plus improved your smartphone photos? Share your thoughts in the comments below.