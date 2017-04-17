The UK driving test is getting an overdue tech infusion

Driving test candidates in the United Kingdom will have to follow directions on a sat nav from December 2017.

In a Gov.UK blog post on Monday, the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) explained how a new sat nav portion of the test will accompany the verbal prompts from the examiner.

The post (via VentureBeat) explains: “The examiner will provide the sat nav and set it up using one of the stored test routes.

“The candidate won’t need to touch it. We’ve been working with potential suppliers to find and buy a suitable sat nav. We’ll award a contract very soon, and let you know which make and model of sat nav we’ll be using.”

The DVSA says it isn’t testing the ability to set a route on a phone or a satnav, just “the ability to follow directions from one.”

The introduction of a satnav component is one of four changes to the practical tests explained in the video below.

The independent driving portion has been bumped up from 10-20 minutes, while reversing around a corner and turn in the road (three point turn) will no longer be tested.

The examiner will also ask the candidate 2 safety questions during the driving test.

The changes come into effect on December 4.

