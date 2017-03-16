Drawn to Death is April's first PS Plus game

David Jaffe’s Drawn to Death will be free as part of PlayStation Plus for the entirety of April, Sony has confirmed.

The PS4 exclusive class-based shooter follows in the footsteps of titles such as Rocket League and Mercenary Kings, which also started their lives as freebies for the popular subscription service.

First revealed during PlayStation Experience 2014, we’ve seen little of Drawn to Death during its development, so we’re curious to see how it holds up next month.

Set entirely within a teenager’s pencil-ridden sketchbook, the visual aesthetic feels suitable silly with bloody, gun-wielding punks acting as your in-game avatars.

David Jaffe has also released a new development diary to accompany a new post on the PlayStation Blog.

The post details a number of different gameplay features. One of these is Sphinx Missions, unique objectives that can be accomplished in exchange for new weapons and levels.

"Wake the mysterious Sphinx and see if you can solve her 8 battle-focused riddles. For every riddle solved, a new weapon – or a new level – will be rewarded!"

Drawn to Death will launch with six characters, each of which will come with 15 different missions to unlock gear, levels and more.

What are your thoughts on Drawn to Death? Let us know in the comments.