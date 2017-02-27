Doro 6050 revealed – has the bar been raised for senior-friendly feature phones?

Doro 6050 revealed – Doro has unveiled its newest feature phone aimed at senior citizens, and it's oddly beautiful. Here's what we know about the 2G clamshell device including its key features, specs, release date and price.

With its focus on the latest bleeding edge mobile technology, MWC might not seem like a natural launch pad for a feature phone that maxes out at 2G connectivity, but Doro's new 6050 clamshell handset is here to buck the trend.

As befits the brand, the Doro 6050 is aimed at the senior market and comes with a handful of special features designed for the elderly.

The successor to the Doro PhoneEasy 612, the 6050 adds an external 1.3-inch display that tells the time and beams out call and text notifications, as well as providing battery life info.

It's a neat and genuinely useful touch given the target market, and a similar amount of thought has gone into the new menu, which now offers an intuitive action-based interface on the main 2.8-inch display – just press 'Send' and you're presented with a list of what you can message. Simple, but clever.

There's also all of the usual Doro trimmings, including dedicated physical keys for contacts, texting, the phone's 3-megapixel camera, and the torch, plus an emergency assistance feature and a wide array of font sizes.

But it's the clamshell design that I really fell for. This is not a phone that's intended for 30-something geeks, but it pressed all the right nostalgic buttons – for me even more so than the new Nokia 3310.

UK-specific pricing is still to be confirmed, while the device will launch later on in March 2017.

We'll be fully testing the 6050 in the near future, but all the early indications point to Doro having another niche hit on its hands.

WATCH: MWC 2017

What's your favourite phone of MWC? Let us know in the comments.