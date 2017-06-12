Doom VFR brings demon blood 'n' guts to PSVR and HTC Vive

Smash-hit demon shooter Doom is getting a VR edition, letting you get uncomfortably up-close and personal with all the worst enemies Marshas to offer.

The game will be coming to both HTC Vive and Playstation VR. No word on Oculus Rift.

The game, which was revealed in a short gameplay trailer at Bethesda’s E3 press conference, is all the fun of Doom in a VR setting. Is this a short VR experience or a full-length game? We’d guess the former given the game’s title, but either way this is surely set to be one of the bloodiest games you can play on VR.

The story goes that your conciousness has been transferred to a form of AI, and with your machine abilities will be able to virtually hop around the UAC base and solve puzzles as well as take physical form to deal with enemies in a more personal fashion.

The trailer (watch it below) shows the game’s movement controls will be the standard teleportation method, but with plenty of flying around in dizzying fashion using Jet-Strafe. You'll even be able to tele-frag your foes if you time your jumps right. Is that a first in VR? We think so.

Doom VFR will be launching at some point this year.

Are you ready for a Doom VR game? Let us know.