Don’t panic! Nokia 3310 should still be here for festival season

Interest in the Nokia 3310 reboot is “off the charts” according to retailers, but there’s still no concrete information on when the nostalgia-fueled feature phone will hit shelves.

HMD, the firm behind the renaissance is keeping cards close to its chest as to when the 3310 and the Android powered Nokia 3, 5 and 6 will hit UK shores.

Now a chink has appeared in the armor, thanks to the online retailer Clove. It says the new 3310 is “expected in May.”

With an expected battery life that’ll remind us of the days when we didn’t experience withdrawal when more than a few metres from a power socket, the new Nokia 3310 is sure to be a massive hit around festival season.

With the price point set at around £35 it'll enable attendees to remain contactable through the weekend without seeking out charging bays or carting along external batteries.

It’ll also enable revellers to leave their flagship devices at home and take an entirely expendable alternative along without the repercussions of getting it stomped on, waterlogged or stolen.

Clove also says it expects to be selling the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 in May, while the Nokia 6 will be available in June in June, but that’s likely down to a timed exclusive with Carphone Warehouse.

Will you be picking up the must-have festival gadget of the summer? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.