Does this update mean Google Glass is making a comeback? Probably not

If you’ll pardon the pun, with hindsight, Google Glass was a device that arrived way before its time. As tech gears up for an augmented reality revolution, Google’s efforts to pioneer it were run out of town in a wave of privacy fears over head-worn cameras.

However, much like R2-D2 in The Force Awakens, the Google Glass specs have been awoken from their slumber by the first bit of action in a long, long time.

Yes, Google has issued the first update since September 2014, bringing Bluetooth support to the headset for the first time.

Google is also giving the code a clean up, bringing some performance boosts to the neglected piece of nascent AR tech.

So, does this mean a revival could be on the cards, now the likes of Microsoft HoloLens has capitalised on the heat Google took from its initial forays?

Probably not. The last we heard from Google was in December 2015 when it claimed a sequel device for enterprise users may be on the way. Since then? Crickets.

No, today's update (via The Verge) is likely to be a little reward for those enthusiasts who splashed out $1,500 before it ever launched as a consumer product.

Is there a place for Google Glass in the modern AR discussion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.