Does the Nintendo Switch download faster in sleep mode?

If you've already picked up Nintendo's new Switch console and you're downloading your games via the eShop, you might want to take advantage of the console's sleep mode.

According to a new video, the Nintendo Switch actually downloads games from the online store faster if it's put into sleep mode.

We're yet to test this ourselves, but the video is below for you to check out and see whether you're convinced.

GameXplain's video shows the console being put through a series of tests to see whether the sleep mode trick really does help.

The result: yes, it does. It seems the games will download about 15% faster – though, because Nintendo doesn't provide any time estimates when downloading, and sleep mode means you can't view the progress bar, it's difficult to say.

It's not all that much of an improvement, but for those that simply have to have their games as quickly as possible, it's worth giving it a try.

The Switch launched at the beginning of March and has thus far proved to be a hit for Nintendo, selling faster than any console in Nintendo history on its opening weekend.

According to Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime, who spoke to the New York Times' Nick Wingfield, Friday to Saturday sales for the console exceeded the first two-day sales figures in the Americas for any system in Nintendo history.

The console seems to have proven so popular, Nintendo has reportedly doubled its planned production of Switch units from 8 million to 16 million from April 1 this year to March 31, 2018.

Let us know if you've tried it out in the comments.