Apple is expected to add another size to its tablet range when the iPad Pro 2 gets the big unveil next month and we may have just found out the pricing.

According to Rhoda Alexander, director of tablets and PCs at IHS Markit, Apple will pitch the 9.7-inch iPad at the "value" level whereas the other two will be pitched at higher-end customers.

As a result, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro 2 will be priced as low as $299 (around £240). When it comes to the new 10.5-inch form factor, pricing is yet to be devised and tentative rumours suggest it will cost $599 (around £481).

If and when the tablet is released, it will be the first time that a 10.5-inch version has graced the Cupertino-based company’s range. Most of the rumours claim the device will be the same physical size as the 9.7-inch iPad Pro and get a bigger screen by snatching away space taken up by the bezel.

That will have a drastic effect on the display by upping the resolution from 2048 x 1536 to a huge 2224 x 1668 in order to maintain the same level of pixels per inch.

"If the new iPad shrinks the bezel and keeps the outside dimensions the same, then the display aspect ratio will increase from the current 1.33 to as high as 1.50," added Raymond Soneira, president of DisplayMate Technologies. "The screen area would then increase by up to 31%. However, with no bezel at all the screen diagonal would then be 11.2 inches for the same outside dimensions as the current iPad 9.7.”

Apple remains tight lipped about its new tablets and is yet to even announce an event for the eagerly anticipated refresh.

