Does anyone still care about Apple TV? Usage slumps in the US

There’s been a recent flurry of reports suggesting Apple is preparing to launch its own content-creating Netflix rival, but while all that’s been going on, the company’s set-top box, Apple TV, has been tanking.

New reports have shown Apple TV’s market share has taken a huge hit, with the anomaly in Apple’s lineup less popular than many of its closest rivals.

Despite a relatively recent revamp - one that paired new compact hardware with a more user-friendly interface - recent data from eMarketer has highlighted slumping sales.

According to the market research company, Apple TV “is at the bottom of the U.S. connected TV market, behind Google Chromecast and Roku, with its share shrinking.”

The latest figures show that Apple TV is being used by just 11.9% of connected TV customers over in the States.

As well as being lower than the competition, that figure is a notable step down on the 12.5% market share Apple held last September, and the 12.6% stake in the market the iPhone maker held in 2015.

Apple’s dwindling market share came just months after the company launched its new TV app, making it easier for users to discover new content.

By contrast, Google has seen its footing in the set-top box space reaffirmed, with Chromecast use continuing to grow.

Latest figures show that Chromecast currently holds a 19.9% market share, bye from 18.4% back in September and just 16.2% in 2015.

While Apple might not be shifting as many units as the competition, Apple TV is likely still drawing in decent profits for the iPhone maker, with its set-top box priced significantly higher than the competition.

Despite dropping market share, Apple is widely believed to be working on its own original content plans as it prepares to launch a dedicated video streaming service that would bolster its Apple Music efforts.

Apple, as you might expect, has yet to comment on these claims.

Are you happy with your Apple TV or have you moved to Chromecast? Let us know below.