Doctor Who Episode 4: What time is it on TV and how to watch online for free

Doctor Who Series 10 is in full swing and we’re already on episode four. Here’s everything you need to know about the next episode, include what time it’s on TV and how to watch it for free online.

Doctor Who Series 10 Episode 4: What to expect

The fourth episode of Doctor Who Series 10 is called ‘Knock Knock’ and, once again, stars Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie as the Doctor and his assistant, Bill, respectively.

In this episode, we’ll also get to see David Suchet play a sinister landlord. Suchet is famous for portraying Agatha Christie’s legendary detective Hercule Poirot in countless TV adaptations, so he’s sure to deliver a sufficiently interesting performance.

Here’s the BBC’s episode synopsis:

"Why do floorboards creak? When a sinister landlord shows Bill and her friends the perfect houseshare, they have no idea what lies ahead... knock knock, who's there?”

David Suchet in Doctor Who episode 'Knock Knock'

What time is Doctor Who on this week?

The next episode of Doctor Who Series 10, ‘Knock Knock’, airs on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

The episode will begin at 7.20pm on BBC One.

How to watch Doctor Who for free online

Doctor Who airs live on BBC One, so anyone should be able to watch it for free – assuming you pay for a TV license.

If you’re hoping to watch it live online, just head to the following link:

Click here for BBC One on BBC iPlayer

Alternatively, you can watch the episode once it’s over using the following BBC iPlayer catch-up link:

Click here for Doctor Who catch-up on BBC iPlayer

Related: Best TV

Who was your favourite Doctor Who? Let us know in the comments.