Remember life #BeforeTheInternetExisted? 15 ways the world has changed

Since the advent of the internet, the ways we learn, communicate, and wind people up have changed dramatically. But has it been for better or for worse?

Here’s what the world looked like #BeforeTheInternetExisted (beware slow-loading tweets)...

1) Getting stuff done meant going outside *shudders*

2) Conversation flowed freely between mouthfuls of corned beef

3) Long before “stalking” meant browsing an ex's Facebook profile

4) Imagine Netflix, but actually having to leave your bed

5) The worst fights were about mistakenly taped-over VCRs...

6) ‘Check out this awesome polaroid of my fishfingers'

7) You could send one of these to your mum without feeling totally weird...

8) Telling everyone what you thought about everything was generally considered to be annoying

9) We’d never heard the phrase ‘Katie Hopkins thinks…'

10) ‘Shall we get dinner here?’ ‘Wait, let’s check how good the local telecoms infrastructure is first’

11) Before internet porn made men feel inadequate, we had He-Man

12) We understood that no one wanted to see our personal photo albums

13) Receiving spam was a good thing

14) Getting a degree meant more than spending three years trawling Wikipedia

15) News was more than just a list of Twitter posts...

How do you think the world has changed since the internet? Let us know in the comments.