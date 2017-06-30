Do these Galaxy Note 8 cases reveal a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor?

The Galaxy Note 8 will soon be here, and there's been no shortage of leaks for the upcoming phablet, with several arriving just this week.

Earlier we learned, courtesy of a report by South Korea’s Osen news outlet, that Sammy could be gearing up to launch two storage variants of the Galaxy Note 8: 64GB and 128GB.

And while that's yet to be verified, it's yet another in a long line of purported spec leaks for the handset, which is expected to arrive in either August or September.

Now, cases for the Galaxy Note 8 have gone up for pre-order over at online retailer Mobile Fun, (via) and while there's no guarantee their design is representative of the final Note 8 design, they certainly look legit.

The images of the cases on the site show the rear of the handset, and unfortunately, appear to confirm a rather disappointing aspect of the phone.

Many were hoping Samsung would launch the phablet with an in-display fingerprint sensor, after the company was forced to add a rear-mounted scanner to the the Galaxy S8 – a feature which many found fiddly and inconvenient.

In the images on Mobile Fun, the Note 8 appears to have a similar rear-mounted offering, with the sensor sitting next to the dual camera setup.

Despite the possibility of a rear mounted sensor, the dual camera setup should go a long way to setting the Note 8 apart from the Galaxy S8+.

According to some leaks that emerged earlier this year, appearing to show an early prototype of the S8+, Samsung was considering adding dual-lenses to the larger S8 model, before scrapping the idea.

But it seems highly likely we'll see the two-lens setup on the Note 8, even if we can't verify these new case images as accurate.

The phone is also tipped to feature a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM, and a 3,300mAh battery – though we're yet to get any confirmed specs from Samsung.

Do you want to see an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Note 8? Let us know in the comments.