DJI Phantom 4 Advanced almost matches the Pro drone for much less money

Chinese manufacturer DJI has unveiled the Phantom 4 Advanced drone, which is cheaper than the popular Phantom 4 Pro, while still rocking many of its best features.

The Phantom 4 Advanced offers a 1-inch 20-megapixel image sensor that can shoot 4K video at 60-frames per second, just like the Phantom 4 Pro.

It’ll also process that 4K (H.264/H.265) footage at 100Mbps, while offering burst stills images at 14-fps.

The Advanced drone offers a 30 minute flight time and the ability to accommodate 128GB SD cards.

While the Advanced version is an upgrade on the base model, the Pro version still has the edge in terms of obstacle avoidance, with five vision sensors compared to the six on the Pro.

DJI is also offering an Advanced+ drone which offers a 5.5-inch 1080p display built into the controller (below).

In terms of pricing, it’s $1,349 (£1,077) for the Advanced and $1,649 (£1,370) for the Advanced+ version.

That’s compared to the $1,499 (£1,198) - $1,799 (£1,437) DJI wants for the Pro version.

It will begin shipping at the end of this month, when the base model is removed from the line-up.

