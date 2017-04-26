DJI has built the ultimate aerial photography drone

DJI has teamed up with camera giant Hasselblad to create a brand new aerial photography platform for drones.

The Chinese drone giant has built what it claims is the “world’s first” 100-megapixel integrated aerial photography platform, paving the way for incredibly high-resolution bird’s-eye imaging.

The system is built using a number of different components, as DJI explains:

“The DJI M600 Pro drone, the Ronin-MX gimbal and the Hasselblad H6D-100c camera combine each company’s unparalleled technological expertise to create an unprecedented tool for precise, detailed, and accurate aerial imaging."

The company continues: “Professional drone users can continuously control camera operations in flight using the DJI GO app, in order to provide rich imagery for landscape and fine-art photography, robust data for surveying and mapmaking, and endless possibilities for future professional endeavours.”

The DJI M600 Pro is a six-rotor drone that uses a Lightbridge 2 transmission system, and offers rustproof propulsion:

That’s paired with the Hasselblad H6D-100c camera, which DJI describes as a “triumph of camera technology”. It features a huge 53.4 x 40.0mm sensor that should provide strong detail, colour reproduction, and tonal range even in poor lighting.

This camera is mounted onto the drone using the Ronin-MX, a gimbal that offers three-axis stabilisation, courtesy of powerful motors and inertial measurement units. This allows the drone to resist high G-forces, maintaining stability and holding the horizon.

DJI, which owns a stake in Hasselblad as of late 2015, will be showcasing the new aerial photography platform at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, and will be releasing the bundled product in the third quarter of 2017. There’s no official pricing just yet, but we’d expect it to be seriously hefty.

Do you own a drone yet? Let us know your thoughts on it in the comments below.