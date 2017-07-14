Disney has offered up the first glimpse of its Star Wars land, expected to open at its Anaheim and Orlando parks in 2019.

At this weekend’s D23 expo in California, the Star Wars custodian will unleash a 50-foot wide 3D model of the 14-acre site, which you can see in the images and video below.

In a blog post, the entertainment giant said the Star Wars-inspired lands will “transport guests to a never-before-seen planet, a remote trading port and one of the last stops before Wild Space, where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life.”

One of the attractions will enable guests to take control of the Millennium Falcon “on a customised secret mission,” while the other will put park visitors in the “middle of a climatic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.”

Although Disney hasn’t explained explicitly, it may be the ‘never-before-seen’ planet will feature in Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi, which is released this year.

Or perhaps it’ll feature in Episode 9, the climax to the third trilogy, expected to arrive in 2019, the same year the attraction opens.

Regardless, we can't wait to be transported to a galaxy far, far away. Or Orlando, whatever works.

What are your hopes for Disney's Star Wars Land? Can it possibly match up to the awesome job Universal did with Harry Potter World? Drop us a line in the comments section below.