Many Force fans have pondered what will come next, when Episode 9 completes the third Star Wars trilogy in 2019? Well, apparently it's another 15 years of stories from the Star Wars universe.

Disney CEO Bob Iger says the entertainment giant is already looking well beyond the ninth edition of the beloved Skywalker Saga.

Speaking at the Scale: The Future of Tech and Entertainment conference Iger said Disney's creative teams are already working on “what could be another decade and a half of Star Wars stories” (via Variety).

Wow. That’s well into the 2030s - well beyond 2027's 50th anniversary of the Episode 4's cinematic release.

Whether these stories will continue the main narrative so far explored by Episodes 1-7, take the form of spin-offs like Rogue One and the Han Solo standalone film, or be a combination of both remains to be seen.

Speaking of that ‘scruffy looking nerf herder,’ Iger also dropped a few hints about the flick, which will be released next May.

The film will chart olo's life from 18-24 and will include “acquiring a certain vehicle and meeting a certain Wookie.”

Elsewhere, the Disney CEO also shed light on whether the untimely passing of Princess/General Leia actress Carrie Fisher will have an effect on the forthcoming Episode 8.

He added: “We are not changing 8 to deal with her passing. Her performance remains as it was in 8.

“In Rogue One, we created digitally a few characters… We’re not doing that with Carrie.”

Should Disney call it a day after Episode 9? Does it risk watering down the franchise if going beyond what is currently planned? Or do you welcome as many Star Wars films as possible? A Jar-Jar Binks origin story perhaps? Share your thoughts below.