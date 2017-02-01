Discovery and Eurosport channels to remain on Sky after last-minute deal

Sky has struck a last-minute deal with Discovery UK that will see 13 channels remain on the service following Discovery's threat to leave unless Sky paid a higher price for its channels.

TLC, Animal Planet and Eurosport were among the channels due to be pulled from Sky this week, but both companies managed to reach an agreement at the 11th hour.

Discovery accepted an offer from Sky that it first put on the table a week ago, which means Discovery will not receive the larger fee it asked for.

Sky’s CEO for UK and Ireland, Stephen van Rooyen, said: “We are pleased that we will continue to carry the Discovery and Eurosport channels on Sky.

“The deal has been concluded on the right terms after Discovery accepted the proposal we gave them over a week ago. This is a good outcome for all Sky customers.

The agreement means that Discovery Channel, TLC, Eurosport 1 and 2, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Quest, DMAX, Discovery Turbo, Discovery Shed, Discovery Science, Discovery History, and Home & Health will remain on Sky.

Discovery also released a statement via Twitted, which read: "We wanted you to be the first to know that we have reached an agreement which means all your favourite channels and programmes will be staying on Sky. We couldn't have done it without you."

Discovery has previously accused Sky of refusing to pay a fair price for its channels, initially refusing a deal worth "hundreds of millions of pounds" and demanding a new £1 billion agreement.

A Discovery spokesperson said: "“The deal we reached with Sky is meaningfully better than our former agreement and their proposal.

"Furthermore, our new arrangement enables us to control our destiny in more ways, with even more opportunities to invest and launch channels and consumer services. Stay tuned in the coming weeks."

Sky's Van Rooyen revealed a new deal with PBS America, adding: "We are also delighted to be announcing today a new deal with PBS America that will bring the best of PBS's factual programming to Sky, covering history, science, current affairs, arts and culture.

“We are also adding over 1,000 hours of programming to our On Demand service from channels like History and National Geographic. This means ours customers can enjoy the very best factual programming available.”

