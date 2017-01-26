Dirt 4 has just been announced, and it arrives sooner than you think

Codemasters has just officially announced Dirt 4 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, revealing the off-road title will be launching this Summer.

Arriving in early June, Dirt 4 will be the first real Dirt sequel since Dirt 3, which launched in 2011, not counting Dirt Rally and Dirt Showdown.

Codemasters says the game is aimed at a wider gaming audience, and that there will be features that appeal to everyone, not just hardcore gamers and racing sim lovers.

The developer also said this will be the biggest Dirt title ever made, with new and historic cars including the Mitsubishi Evo six, as well as cars from the 2016 season of Rally Cross.

Some of the 50 vehicles include the Ford Fiesta R5, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI, Subaru WRX STI NR4 and Audi Sport quattro S1 E2.

There's also a load of new tracks including locations such as Australia, Michigan, Spain, Wales, and Sweden, and the game will carry the official FIA World Rallycross Championship license,

Settings include Lohéac Bretagne, Hell, Holjes & Lydden Hill, and the Land Rush mode provides racing action in buggies, trucks, and crosskarts.

Dirt 4 comes with a new career mode along with improved multiplayer and cross-platform leaderboards, plus a rally school where players of all skill levels can learn the ropes.

On top of that, there's a mode called Your Stage which allows you to create your own race stages using sliders for length, complexity and more, then share your creation.

Paul Coleman, lead designer, said that the Your Stage mode can create "millions" of combinations for different players, so there should be no shortage of tracks.

"You choose your location and set the route parameters, then Your Stage does the hard work to create a unique rally stage that you can race, share with your friends, and then challenge them to beat your time," said Codemasters.

"Your Stage allows experienced rally players to create longer, more technical routes, whilst newcomers can create simpler shorter routes as they hone their skills."

Dirt 4 will arrive for PC, PS4, and Xbox One on June 9. Stay tuned for more.

Let us know if you're looking forward to Dirt 4 in the comments.