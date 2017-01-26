Dirt 4 announced for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Dirt 4 has been announced for PS4, Xbox One and PC with an exciting debut trailer.

Developed by Codemasters, the upcoming racer was announced earlier today, and it’s coming our way this June.

"DiRT 4 takes the passion and authenticity of off-road racing to the next level, whilst also re-introducing you all to white-knuckle truck and buggy racing in Landrush," says Codemasters.

You can check out the very first trailer below:

Codemasters has said Dirt 4 is all about intense rally driving featuring all the essential “thrills, exhilaration and adrenaline” needed for that perfect racing experience.

Dirt 4 will also see the introduction of the Your Stage system, offering players a suite of impressive rally creation tools and and a potentially infinite number of tracks.

"You choose your location and set the route parameters, then Your Stage does the hard work to create a unique rally stage that you can race, share with your friends, and then challenge them to beat your time," said Codemasters "Your Stage allows experienced rally players to create longer, more technical routes, whilst newcomers can create simpler shorter routes as they hone their skills."

