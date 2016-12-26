Did you get a PlayStation VR for Christmas? Jaunt has sorted Boxing Day for you

Jaunt VR’s collection of cinematic virtual reality titles can now be downloaded for the Sony PlayStation VR headset.

Jaunt’s entire catalogue of over 150 titles ‘including more than 150 high-quality and award-winning, immersive VR experiences spanning travel, sports, music, film and horror’ are now available.

Related: PlayStation VR

Given a decent number of the 50 million PS4 owners worldwide may have received the VR accessory for Christmas, the abundance of new content will surely be appreciated.

Among the offerings are videos from partners like ESPN, CBS, CBS, Elle and ABC. Some of the more popular experiences allow you to get on stage with Paul McCartney, take a 360-degree look at The Lion King musical and ‘Escape the Living Dead.'

PlayStation VR is actually the last of the major platforms to receive access to Vault VR. Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Samsung Gear VR and Google Cardboard/Daydream users have had access for a while.

The addition of Vault gives Sony a boost in a period YouTube’s 360-degree videos also landed on the platform.

PlayStation VR - Everything you need to know

Did you receive a PlayStation VR for Christmas? Share your first impressions in the comments below.