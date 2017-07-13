Did Samsung just tweet out a picture of the Galaxy Note 8?

An official Samsung twitter account has posted a picture of a mysterious smartphone, prompting many followers to speculate whether the company has inadvertently dropped the dime on its own Galaxy Note 8 design.

The tweet form the Samsung Exynos account aims to extol the virtues of its in-house Exynos 9 (8895) processor with the image showing the chip sitting upon an unknown device.

The phone shows the same Infinity Display from the Galaxy S8, but it appears to have an even slimmer bezel at the top of the device. Although it’s hard to tell, it appears the phone within the image might be a little flatter.

The full phone isn’t shown in the image, so we can’t tell whether it has the signature S-Pen or not.

While we’re used to seeing renders pop out before the official launch of a phone, it’s rare they come from the manufacturer itself.

Has Samsung slipped up here? Is it just a generic phone that’s neither an S8 or Note 8? Or is the company doing this on purpose to get folks talking.

Whichever it is, we’ll know for sure sooner rather than later.

Reports earlier this week suggests Samsung will reveal the Note 8, a phone critical to the renewed success of the line, at an event on August 23.

Is this the Note 8 in the flesh? Share your thoughts in the comments below.