Did Motorola just accidentally reveal the Moto Z2 in a website slip-up?

Did we just catch a glimpse of the Moto Z2 and its Moto Mods before we were supposed to?

The Moto Z2 is officially launching at Moto’s 25th July event, and teasers galore have meant that we already feel pretty familiar with Moto’s next flagship handset and all of its specs. But the official Motorola website might have accidentally let slip the biggest teaser yet – an actual launch shot of the Z2.

It was the Chinese Motorola website that accidentally (we’re assuming) let slip the teaser shot, which pictures the Moto Z2 in its three colour options, along with the existing line-up of Moto Mods: the GamePad, Hasselblad True Zoom Camera Mod, JBL Soundboost Mod, Portable Projector Mod, Turbo Power Battery Case Mod and 360 Camera Mod.

The photo confirms what we were expecting of the Z2’s camera setup, showing a dual-lens arrangement neatly framed inside the same circle on the rear of the handset that gives the existing Moto Z its signature look.

Other than that, there aren’t many revelations from the Moto’s inadvertent launch picture. We’ve been anticipating the Z2 to look almost identical to its predecessor except with a dual-lens setup, and this merely confirms that, and not much else.

We already know that the modular smartphone will have a 5.5-inch Quad-HD display, Snapdragon 835 processor and Adreno 540GPU. There’s a rumour it will have 64 and 128GB storage options.

We’d usually advise applying a healthy dose of cynicism to leaks and teasers, but given this one’s from the horse’s own mouth, it seems pretty likely we really did just get a real glimpse of the Z2. Plus, there’s always the chance Motorola dropped this one accidentally-on-purpose to stir up some interest before the big launch. If so, it certainly worked.

What do you think of the Moto Z2? Let us know in the comments.