Did Apple just drop the subtlest hint about the MacBook Pro’s future?

Apple is seemingly telling potential MacBook Pro buyers to adopt a wait and see attitude before splashing the cash; suggesting new models might be on the way next week.

The company has altered the shipping estimates for the 15-inch 2016 MacBook Pro models from same-day shipping, to 3-5 business days (via Engadget)

That would put free delivery in the US right around June 6-8, which is immediately following Apple’s WWDC keynote on June 5. Apple has also adjusted the estimates in Europe, Australia, Canada and in the far east, MacRumors points out

Recent rumours have suggested Apple will boost the entire line-up with Intel’s 7th generation core processors.

Most of the updates are expected to be iterative, internal improvements (meaning no design changes), but it’ll certainly be advantageous for customers to pick up the 2017 model, should it arrive next week.

Related: Surface Pro 2017 vs MacBook Pro

Should Apple decide to refresh the line up (perhaps with an additional 32GB RAM configuration), it would represent just a 220 day turnaround between new models.

Given Apple took its sweet time in overhauling the MacBook Pro last year, this could be seen as a sign the company is reaffirming its commitment to its computing platform.

Elsewhere at WWDC, we’re likely to see the latest version of macOS, plus iOS 11 and new developments for watchOS and TV OS.

We may also see the company’s Siri-powered Amazon Echo rival make an appearance, although such talk has quietened down of late.

Are you in the market for a new MacBook Pro? Or is Apple asking too much for not enough? Let us know in the comments section below.