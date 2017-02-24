Did Apple just delay the iPad Pro 2?

The Apple iPad Pro 2, originally set to hit the shelves next month, may have been pushed back until May or June.

It’s being claimed the 10.7-inch and 12.9-inch models will be hit by the unspecified delay, slowing their release to as long as three months after Apple’s anticipated big reveal next month.

According to the same report, the plan is to launch the 9.7-inch iPad Pro 2 to retailers shortly after the three devices are unveiled in March.

Details on the iPad Pro refresh are still scant, with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2 likely to see a few small tweaks, while the other two are expected to get a more substantial set of new features.

The 10.5-inch model, a new form factor for Apple, could possess a wafer thin bezel and come in a very similar size to the 9.7-inch version as a result.

Both the larger iPad Pro 2 slates should come packed with a speedy A10X processor, while their smaller sibling will likely use an A9 chip.

Other rumours have pointed to a new OLED display, the addition of wireless charging, an updated Apple Pencil, and there are even suggestions that the home button will disappear altogether.

The Cupertino-based company is yet to confirm whether an event will even take place in March, but we can expect to hear something in the near future.

What features do you want on the iPad Pro 2? Let us know in the comments below.