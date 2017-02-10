Destiny 2 set to launch in Autumn 2017

Destiny 2 is on track to launch before the end of 2017, Activision confirmed in a recent earnings call.

The anticipated sequel to Bungie’s ambitious sci-fi shooter is well into development at this point, with a release date to be announced in the coming months.

"I think the best thing we can say about Destiny is that the development is going great, and it is indeed on track for release this fall," said Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg.

"As for the particulars, we've got a big reveal planned. I'm going to let the game do most of the talking, but I'll give you some broad strokes. I think that our team and our great partners at Bungie are doing a very nice job on two fronts. One is if you're one of the millions of players who really invested in Destiny 1 and have put a lot of hours and passion into that game, you're going to love this game, and there's a lot more of what you love here.”

It seems dedicated Destiny fans will find lots to love in Destiny 2, even if their current Guardians cannot be carried over to the next installment.

Activision Blizzard CEO Thomas Tippl has confirmed Destiny 2 will be supported "with a great content plan post launch, setting the stage for growth with this year's sequel and the content season that will follow".

The original game received four post-launch expansions alongside plenty of free content updates. If anything, Destiny fulfilled its potential long after it hit store shelves.

In the same earnings call, Activision also confirmed that this year’s Call of Duty will “return to the series’ roots.” World War 2, anyone?

