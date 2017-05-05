Destiny’s Iron Banner returns next week with all new rewards

Destiny’s popular Iron Banner event is making a comeback next week with limited edition armour and weapons up for grabs.

Bungie detailed the newest iteration of Iron Banner in its weekly blog post. Things are set to kick off on May 9 starting at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm GMT. Players will have until May 16 to gain all the event’s rewards.

The special mode this time around is Mayhem Clash, a first for the Iron Banner. It’s nice to see Bungie shaking things up from the usual affair.

You can check out all of the new armour and weapons below, all of which look pretty damn stylish.

Those who are done and dusted with Destiny after last year’s Rise of Iron expansion don’t have too long to wait until the next installment.

Destiny 2 is set to launch on September 8 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, and is bound to be one of 2017’s biggest new shooters.

