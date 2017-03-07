Destiny’s final update to be unveiled in trio of livestreams

Destiny’s final content update will be revealed in a livestream event tomorrow, Bungie has announced.

Age of Triumph, the sci-fi shooter’s final update, shall be detailed through three different livestreams in the coming weeks.

The first of which will take place on Wednesday, March 8 at 6pm GMT with designers Ryan Paradis and Joe Blackburn hosting proceedings.

Bungie recently released a teaser trailer confirming that Age of Triumph will see players return to Vault of Glass, the game’s very first raid location.

In many ways, this will be the original’s last hurrah before Destiny 2 launches later this year. Unfortunately, most of your progress will not carry over to the upcoming sequel.

"Sequels represent the start of a new adventure for every player, with new worlds to explore, new stories to tell, new powers to acquire, new loot to earn, and much more," explains Bungie. "This led us to a decision that would enable us to serve both the game and the player’s best interests: Destiny 1 power, possessions, and Eververse-related items and currency will not carry forward. They will, however, remain accessible to you in Destiny 1."

On the flipside, "the class, race, gender, face, hair, and marking selections for all characters that have achieved Level 20 and completed the Black Garden story mission will carry forward" to Destiny 2.

Are you sad to see Destiny announce its final update? Let us know in the comments below.