Destiny: Age of Triumph – Everything we know

Bungie has announced the last ever live event to take place in the original Destiny. Planned to be a fun and memorable way of culminating your experience in the popular shooter, the developer has plans to overhaul all major raids, introduce new weekly rituals and even bring changes to the open-world sandbox. It’s clear all the stops are being pulled before the inevitable launch of Destiny 2 later in 2017.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Destiny’s Age of Triumph event, including all the latest news, gameplay, rituals, raids and more.

What is Destiny: Age of Triumph?

Age of Triumph is a live event that offers every Guardian the opportunity to document an experience that began way back in September 2014. Players will gain access to an all new record book that will grant you with unique rewards depending on how much of Destiny you’ve seen in the past three years. Every single one of the game’s endgame raids are also being reworked for the event, offering a deeper challenge for veteran players before moving onto the upcoming sequel.

Destiny: Age of Triumph release date - When is it coming out?

Age of Triumph will be added to Destiny as a free update on March 28th, bringing with it the new record book, weekly rituals and subtle changes to each planet’s sandbox.

Destiny 2 isn’t set to launch until later this year, so this should give fans plenty to keep them busy.

Destiny: Age of Triumph content - What’s in it?

The unquestionable highlight of Age of Triumph for long-time Destiny players is easily the addition of updated raids. The Vault of Glass, Crota’s End, King’s Fall and more are being brought up to the max light level to offer a more substantial challenge for those who emerged from Rise of Iron unscathed. Specific raids will also be kitted out with a Challenge Mode, with Bungie describing them as “the hardest things” it’s ever created. Sounds like a walk in the park.

If you’re looking for new loot, you’re in luck. All of the updated raids will be modified with new armour and weapon drops. Vault of Glass’ elemental weapons are also poised to return. Unfortunately, there are no plans to raise the current light level cap.

Age of Triumph’s record book is the largest one yet, compiling 13 pages of individual accolades for players to earn in exchange for rewards, experience and more. It seems it’s designed to reward regular guardians the most, especially those who stuck with Bungie throughout every expansion. However, the developer wants to ensure that all players feel rewarded as part of Destiny’s swansong. This will be complemented by weekly featured raids and rituals that are yet to be explained in specific detail.

Bungie plans to hold two more livestreams on Age of Triumph in the coming weeks before its March 28 release date. We’ll be sure to update you with all the new info as it emerges.

Destiny: Age of Triumph trailer - How does it look?

We haven’t seen much of Age of Triumph in action, but we do have a brief teaser trailer to gawk at for now.

If you’re looking for something more extensive, head over to Bungie’s Twitch Channel to view the reveal stream’s archive.

Are you excited for Destiny’s last ever live event? Let us know in the comments.