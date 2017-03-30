Destiny 2 leak reveals potential story details, PC version and more

An alleged leak from a Spanish retailer has revealed a bunch of details regarding Destiny 2 ahead of its official reveal.

Emerging on Universo Destiny (via NeoGAF), the extensive leak provides us with information regarding Destiny 2’s core narrative. The description reads:

“From the creators of Destiny, a highly acclaimed game, the extremely anticipated sequel is coming up. A first person action shooter that places you in an epic adventure through the Solar System. The last city on Earth has fallen before an overwhelming invasive force under Ghaul, the towering commander of the Red Legion. Guardians are running out of power, and the few survivors have left. You will venture in mysterious, uncharted worlds from the Solar System to discover devastating weapons and combat abilities. In order to defeat the Red Legion and face Ghaul, you will need to gather the surviving heroes from the City and fight back together to claim back home.”

The translation (via Reddit) is relatively loose, but it at least gives us a basic idea of the narrative framework behind Destiny 2. We’ll certainly see more during the official reveal later today, including confirmation of the rumoured PC version.

We also have potential details regarding Destiny 2’s Limited and Collector’s Edition, which will each contain a unique selection of content. You can find all the details below.

Collector’s Edition -

Destiny 2 game

Expansions I and II including quests, coop activities, multiplayer content and tons of armor and gear

Legendary sword DLC

Legendary emote DLC

Cabal empire emblem DLC

"Frontier" physical bag you can carry around with a 15" tablet pocket

"Frontier" kit including USB charger with solar panel

A paracord

A solar rug

Limited edition steelbook

Collector's edition cabal themed premium box, including a notebook, a map, and collectibles

Limited Edition -

Destiny 2 base game

Expansions I and II

The previously explained DLC

The steelbook

The premium box and all the stuff inside

It appears Destiny 2 will follow a similar path to its predecessor when it comes to post-launch DLC. If the leak rings true, we’ll be seeing two standalone expansions for the upcoming sequel.

According to leaked marketing materials, Destiny 2 will launch on September 8 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Does this sound legit to you? Let us know in the comments.