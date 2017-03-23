Destiny 2 launching on September 8, according to leaked poster

Destiny 2 will be launching on September 8, 2017, according to a newly leaked poster from Gamestop Italy.

The promotional materials first emerged through Italian website Lega Network, and, for the most part, it seems very legitimate.

Sources have since indicated to Eurogamer that the poster is indeed legit, suggesting that Bungie’s highly anticipated shooter will see a 2017 release.

The poster also hints that a playable beta will be coming first to PS4. This could suggest that Sony’s console will once again contain see some timed-exclusive content.

Our prediction is for an extensive reveal to take place at E3 2017 before an immediate announcement of the multiplayer beta.

One major takeaway from the poster is the lack of helmets on any of the characters. This could point to additional customization options coming to Destiny 2, such as the option to explore foreign planets without a fancy bit of headgear.

The original Destiny launched back in September 2014 and has since received four major expansions. Bungie plans to hold the shooter’s last live event, Age of Triumph, starting March 28.

Are you looking forward to Destiny 2? Let us know in the comments.