Destiny 2 coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on September 8

After releasing a brief teaser earlier this week Bungie has finally unveiled Destiny 2 with its very first trailer, and it’s coming to consoles and PC later this year.

The Guardians find themselves up against a new threat as The Last City lies in ruin. Of course, you’re more than up to the task of defeating some baddies and grinding some loot.

"Humanity’s last safe city has fallen to an overwhelming invasion force, led by Ghaul, the imposing commander of the brutal Red Legion. He has stripped the city’s Guardians of their power, and forced the survivors to flee. You will venture to mysterious, unexplored worlds of our solar system to discover an arsenal of weapons and devastating new combat abilities. To defeat the Red Legion and confront Ghaul, you must reunite humanity’s scattered heroes, stand together, and fight back to reclaim our home," reads the official description.

In addition to coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC, Destiny 2 will act a fresh start for all existing players. As it stands, no existing characters or loot will be carried over to the sequel.

Bungie has also confirmed the Limited and Collector’s Edition for Destiny 2. It seems they contain the same trinkets found in the leak we covered earlier today.

Collector’s Edition -

Destiny 2 Base Game

Destiny 2 Expansion Pass: Get access to both Expansion I and Expansion II, offering brand new story missions, cooperative activities, competitive multiplayer, and a wealth of new weapons, armor, and gear.

Destiny 2 – Frontier Bag

Frontier Kit

Limited Edition Steelbook Case

Premium Digital Content

What are your thoughts on the Destiny 2 reveal? Let us know in the comments below.