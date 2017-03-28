Trending:

Destiny 2 announced with first official image

destiny

After months of rumours and speculation Bungie has finally announced the sequel to its beloved multiplayer shooter.

Known simply as Destiny 2, the upcoming sequel was confirmed in a brief tweet yesterday evening through the game’s official Twitter account.

Having already received 37,000 retweets and 69,000 likes, it’s clear fans are very excited for another round as Guardians.

Earlier last week a series of promotional materials for the title emerged online. If the leaks prove accurate, Destiny will be coming on September 8 following an exclusive beta period on PS4. Platforms are yet to be announced.

If the lone image we have is anything to by, Destiny 2 will partially take place on a ruined version of the The Last City from the first game. It can be seen burning below the gargantuan 2 in the logo itself.

How this ties into the wider Destiny lore remains unknown, but hopefully it’ll be more coherent than Bungie’s previous efforts.

We’ll be sure to provide you with all the Destiny 2 news and announcements as they emerge.

Are you excited for Destiny 2? Let us know in the comments below.

