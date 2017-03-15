Denon’s HEOS Bar and Subwoofer to battle Sonos for control of your home audio

Denon has announced new additions to its growing HEOS multiroom audio range, with the new HEOS Bar and Subwoofer coming to the UK next month.

The premium audio manufacturer is unleashing both the soundbar and the sub on Brits on April 1, costing £849 and £599 respectively.

The HEOS Bar promises to enhance the audio performance of your television while offering direct Bluetooth streaming from the likes of Spotify and Tidal.

Related: Sonos PlayBar review

The Bar, which may appeal to owners of the HEOS multiroom speakers, will arrive to compete with the Sonos Playbar (£699).

It has four HDMI 2.0a ports for compatibility with 4K HDR televisions and Blu-ray players and the PlayStation 4 Pro.

Meanwhile the HEOS sub will take on the Sonos Sub (£699) and promises to work “in perfect harmony with the entire HEOS range… to add powerful deep base to any set-up - wirelessly.”

The matte black sub brings “two custom-made 5-1/4inch (13.5 cm) drive units combine with sophisticated Class D amplification to deliver clean, room-shaking bass, while the slimline design can be used vertically or horizontally to suit your room - you might even be able to slip it under the sofa!”

Last week Denon announced the HEOS AV receiver that'll go on sale for £799 next month.

Will you be adding Denon's latest to your multi-room set-up? Share your thoughts below.