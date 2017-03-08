Denon wants you to embrace wireless surround sound

Denon's just unveiled a new member of its HEOS wireless multiroom range... and it's a surround sound receiver.

The Denon HEOS AVR isn't your ordinary AV receiver, and neither does it really look like one. Sure, it has 100W per channel of Class D amplification and standard speaker terminals on the back for the option of wiring up a 5.1 speaker system like it's the late '90s and you've bought your first DVD player. But that HEOS name betrays its wireless smarts.

When paired with speakers from the rest of the HEOS range, you can put together a surround sound system that's not only wirelessly connected, but has the ability to operate as part of a multiroom system.

Denon also promises the HEOS AVR will be as simple to set up and operate as a typical soundbar, which is certainly a departure from most AV receivers, which probably have more functions these days than the NASA control room that oversaw the Moon landings.

As you'd hope, it's got four HDMI inputs around the back, with support for Ultra HD. There's also an app to help you configure everything, as well as Bluetooth for streaming from a mobile device. And it's all wrapped up in a rather swish-looking aluminium body.

The Denon HEOS AVR is on sale from April for £799.

Tempted by wireless surround sound? Let us know in the comments below.