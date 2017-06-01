Denon launches classy new Envaya Bluetooth speakers

Denon has updated its Envaya range of portable Bluetooth speakers with a range impressive new additions.

There are three new models: the Envaya Pocket DSB50BT, Envaya Mini DSB150BT, and the Envaya DSB250BT.

All of them feature aptX Bluetooth with a range of 30m and all support stereo pairing and speakerphone functions.

There's also Google Now and Siri voice activation along with a waterproof with a rating of IP67, which means you'll be able to dunk them in 1m (about 3.3 feet) of static water for up to 30 minutes.

The Envaya DSB250BT (£169) is the hero model. It promises the best performance of the lot, plus the longest battery life at 13 hours.

It’s designed for home use since its 209 x 72 x 70 mm dimensions make it a little too bulky to be carrired around easily.

For travel and home use, the Envaya Mini DSB150BT (£129) is the compromise model. It’s smaller, measuring 188 x 62 x 60 mm, and promises 11 hours of play time.

If you're looking for something even more portable, the Envaya Pocket DSB50BT (£89) is smaller at 163 x 55 x 53mm, and is intended only for travel.

The trio are available in grey or black and will be released in October 2017.

