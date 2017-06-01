Denon and Marantz’s 2017 AV receivers all have HEOS multiroom skills – prices and dates

Denon and Marantz have unveiled their AV receivers for 2017, and they come packing a bunch of features, with the most exciting development being that every one is compatible with HEOS.

HEOS is a wireless multiroom audio system. Until recently, it has been limited to small speakers – not unlike Sonos – but it’s expanding to soundbars and subwoofers.

Now HEOS is transitioning from a brand into an ingredient in Denon and Marantz AV receivers, and that's good news for anyone who wants to expand their home cinema set up and play music elsewhere in the home.

Even better news is that you don’t need to splash out for a top-end unit to do that, as HEOS is supported throughout the entire range.

Related: Best surround sound system

As for other new features, here are the highlights:

Auro 3D support for the top models, the Denon AVR-X4400H and SR7012 and upwards

New 32-bit digital-to-analogue converter

5.1 Bi-Amping mode for AVR-X6400

HDMI 2.0a firmware update for Dolby Vision and HLG video in Autumn 2017

Here's the full list of the new AV receivers, with prices and release dates. Both brands are planning another flagship model to come later in 2017.

Denon AVR-X6400H – 11 channels, £2099.00, out September 2017

Denon AVR-X4400H – 9 channels, out £1299.00, September 2017

Denon AVR-X3400H – 7 channels, £899.00, out August 2017

Denon AVR-X2400H – 7 channels, £499.00 out June 2017

Denon AVR-X1400H – 7 channel, £429.00 out June 2017

Marantz SR7012 – 9 channels, £1499.00, out September 2017

Marantz SR6012 – 9 channels £1099.00, out September 2017

Marantz NR1608 – 7 channels slimline, £599.00, out June 2017

Marantz NR1508 – 5 channels, £499, out June 2017

Let us know what you think of the new receivers in the comments.