Dell XPS 13 goes convertible to take on Lenovo Yoga

Dell has revealed a new version of its excellent XPS 13 laptop in the hopes of rivaling the convertible Lenovo Yoga range.

The new XPS 13 2-in-1, unveiled on the eve of CES 2017, offers a touchscreen display and a foldable hinge that allows users to position it as a tent or folded back on itself.

Just like the traditional version it boasts the InfinityEdge tech which means there’s only a 5.2mm bezel surrounding the 13.3-inch display.

The completely fanless laptops are powered by Intel’s Kaby Lake processors with i5 and i7 configurations, while there’s also up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

The laptop has an advertised 15 hours of battery life (i5, 1080p) two USB C ports, one of which is compatible with Thunderbolt 3, while Dell has found room for a microSD card slot.

Buyers will be able to choose from a 1080p or a 3,200 by 1,800 QHD display and prices start at $999, which is a premium of $200 over the traditional version.

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 goes on sale on January 5. We’ll be seeking this one out on the show floor at CES 2017.

The traditional XPS earned a near perfect 9/10 score from TrustedReviews. Our reviewer heralded it as the ultimate Windows 10 Ultrabook and praised the design, CPU performance and all-day battery life.

Will you be tempted by Dell's new 2-in-1? Share your thoughts in the comments below.