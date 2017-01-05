Dell launches Canvas worksurface and 8K monitor for the ultimate digital art setup

Dell has launched a full-scale assault on the world of touchscreen computing with its brand new Canvas work surface. The firm also announced a brand-new, $5,000 8K monitor. We have all the details of its CES 2017 launches.

Dell Canvas: A Surface Studio alternative (sort of)

The Canvas is Dell’s first entry into the world of professional work surface computing, packing in a 2,560x1,440 (QHD) display, two ‘totems’ that interact with your creative applications for seamless two-handed working.

The Canvas will be met with comparisons to the incredible Microsoft Surface Studio announced last year, but in fact this is much more a peripheral than computer. It connects to your high-end workstation over HDMI and USB and handles stylus and totem inputs.

The sorts of things you can do with it are similar to the Studio, although Dell says that Microsoft has added extra compatibility directly into the Windows 10 Creators update to specifically support the Canvas.

On stage at its CES press event, Dell brought non-linear media editing firm Avid onto the stage to demonstrate how the Canvas would work with its Media Composer software package, although right now the totems aren’t supported so it’s hard to tell exactly how they work together.

Dell says the Canvas will also support other software packages although which exact programs will work remains to be seen.

The display itself can handle 100% of the ultra-tough Adobe RGB colour gamut, a feature reserved for the most expensive monitors in the business.

There’s no price yet or UK availability info yet, but We’ll update this if we hear anything. In the US it'll set you back $1,799.

Dell UP3218K: 8K insanity

Dell also unveiled a quite outrageous 8K monitor that’ll set you back $5,000. It has all the professional specifications you’d expect from a high-end monitor, including 100% coverage of the Adobe RGB (great for photographers), sRGB and Rec709 and an impressive 98% DCI-P3 gamut coverage (great for video pros).

It’s not strictly speaking an 8K device, but manages a 7,680x4,320-pixel resolution for a pixel density of 280ppi. That’s the equivalent of four 4K screens. On a 31.5-inch panel, that’s very impressive. Brightness is rated at a huge 400 nits and contrast is 1,300:1.

Video: We take a closer look at Dell's 8K screen

The only way to get smooth 60Hz 8K performance on this monitor is to hook it up to two DisplayPort 1.3 connectors. If you use just one, you’ll get a juddery 30Hz instead.

On the back are the two DisplayPorts,and four USB 3.0 connectors. Using Xrite software and hardware, you’ll be able to self-calibrate the monitor using calibrator connected to the USB port.

We had a very close look at this screen and it really is stunning. It’s like the glossiest fashion magazine you’ve ever seen but in screen form. Vibrant colours, invisible pixels and incredible detail really do steal the show.

Dell says this screen will likely be used as a ‘canvas’ for creatives, with the entire screen displaying images or video. You’ll have a second, smaller screen, for using menus and buttons in the software you’re working with.

Again, no UK pricing yet, but we'll update this when we get them. It'll launch in the US on March 23rd.