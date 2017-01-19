Deliveroo Plus is Amazon Prime for takeaway junkies

If you order a lot of items from Amazon, a Prime subscription makes perfect sense from a financial and convenience standpoint, wouldn’t you agree?

Now food delivery service Deliveroo is offering a similar provision from customers who love nothing more than to enjoy take-out from their favorite restaurants - a flat rate fee for unlimited deliveries.

The Deliveroo Plus trial, which launches for existing customers in six UK cities today, offers all-inclusive deliveries for £8.99 a month or £89 for a year.

Those signing up in Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Brighton and York will get two months free before any delivery fees are charged.

Once enrolled in Deliveroo Plus, subscribers will be able to enjoy the benefits UK-wide at any of the 16,000 restaurants working with Deliveroo.

“Ordering great food from great restaurants on Deliveroo is an increasingly big part of many people’s daily lives, and Deliveroo Plus is all about rewarding them. This new subscription service gives our customers an even better experience and even better value for money when they order with us.”

Deliveroo will hope its subscription service will counter the latest initiative from rival firm Just Eat. Last month it started using robots to complete the last leg of journeys to your door.

With Deliveroo Plus will you ever eat out again?