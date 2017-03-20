Death Stranding is the debut project from Kojima Productions, the studio founded by legendary Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima. Starring The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus and Hannibal's Mads Mikkelsen, and as you'd expect from a Kojima production, it looks set to be as bonkers and mind-bending as any of his previous works.
After departing Konami, Hideo Kojima announced his new project in a big way at Sony's press conference at E3, and with it the games industry is bringing huge expectation to the title, although we still don't technically know what it is yet. What we do know is it will launch within the next two years.
Death Stranding at a Glance
Death Stranding Release Date: TBC, but 2019 latest
Death Stranding Developer: Kojima Productions
Death Stranding Publisher: Sony
Death Stranding Platforms: PS4
Death Stranding Genre: Action
Death Stranding Latest News
Hideo Kojima has given us an insight into his bromance with Mads Mikkelsen via Twitter. The actor had recently travelled to Japan to visit Kojima Productions, and the developer hasn't wasted any time broadcasting his joy on social media
We've compiled their most bromantic moments below, along with some speculative news on the project's development.
Mads Mikkelsen has been cast as Death Stranding's main antagonist, so our guess is he's visiting Kojima Productions to discuss the project and perform motion capture for his role. That, and to go on countless dates with Kojima.
We've also caught our first glimpse at Kojima's new studio, which is pretty damn extravagant. It's filled with luxurious statues and large studio spaces. Hopefully this ambition translates into quality once Death Stranding is released.
For now check out the latest trailer below and read on for our in-depth analysis.
What is Death Stranding?
Death Stranding's reveal trailer opens with a quote from William Blake's 'Auguries of Innocence': "To see a world in a grain of sand / and a heaven in a wildflower. / Hold infinity in the palm of your hand / and eternity in an hour."
We're then taken to a beach covered with deceased crabs, as the camera slowly pans to our protagonist, Norman Reedus.
Passed out on the ground, completely naked and with a broken handcuff around one wrist, he slowly brings himself to his feet holding what appears to be a newborn baby. Except the baby quickly disappears and he's left with just black oil on his hands and the sight of equally oily invisible baby footsteps walking away from him.
He then gets up and we see that the beach is covered in dead whales. Staring up at the sky, our focus is drawn to five ominous figures floating in the air before him – they look something like the Dementors from Harry Potter.
What this means remains unclear. It's immediately unsettling, much like P.T., and we can make some generalised guesses based on what's in the trailer and the poetic reference.
Watch: What is Death Stranding?
Blake's poem is widely read as being a warning to mankind about the consequences for society when nature is mistreated. This certainly chimes with the dominant motifs of oil and whales in the trailer.
Reedus certainly seems to have woken up in a post-apocalyptic world, but not the kind of zombie-ridden one we're used to – this wasteland is likely the result of man's abuse of the environment, like if 50 BP oil spills happened concurrently in all corners of the globe.
It all juxtaposes starkly with Blake's quatrain, which reflects the innocence with which children see the world and appreciate the most minute details. Remember the fleeting baby appearance?
Yes, there's some seriously in-depth symbolism going on here. We've given it our best guess, but we can't quite be sure of what it all means in the larger context of the game.
Even Kojima's fans are confused at the moment.
Death Stranding gameplay – how does it play?
Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions stated on Twitter that Death Stranding will try and go beyond the traditional definition of "action" and "RPG" found in similar games. This confirms to us that Death Stranding is certainly ambitious, and won't like anything Kojima has done before.
The sequence seen in the trailer will apparently not playable in the final game which has just entered production at the studio.
During this year's Tokyo Games Show, Hideo Kojima announced that Death Stranding will be an open-world action game with online elements. It will also have the trademark storytelling you'd want from a Kojima project, so expect something surreal, silly and over-the-top.
Kojima has said "with Death Stranding, I’d like to offer the next step, the future of gaming” with gameplay and storytelling that goes beyond genre conventions. It also appears Guillermo Del Toro is more involved with the project than we first thought.
FInally, Kojima has confirmed that Death Stranding has entered "full-blown development" at Kojima Productions, but it's still a while off.
Hideo Kojima confirmed during a panel at PlayStation Experience 2016 that Death Stranding will use the Decima Engine, the same tech used to power Horizon: Zero Dawn on PS4.
Kojima Productions is working close with Guerilla Games on the development of Death Stranding, so much so that Kojima has been provided with the source code to the engine. Everything we've seen of Death Stranding thus far has been running directly on PS4 Pro, setting a high benchmark for the finished experience.
Death Stranding release date – when is it coming out?
Hideo Kojima confirmed that the game is coming to PS4, but it is still in the early stages of development. In other words, we're extremely unlikely to see it this year – maybe a full reveal at E3 2017 is more realistic?
During E3 2016 it was confirmed that Death Stranding will be coming exclusively to PS4 on console, but will also release on PC in the future.
PlayStation Experience will feature an exclusive panel to discuss Death Stranding. Hideo Kojima will be present signing autographs and talking about his progress on the game, so expect some news next week!
Death Stranding trailer – How does it look?
The first trailer for Death Stranding is running in real-time on PS4, which is rather impressive considering the detailed motion capture and environments on display.
Despite being overly cryptic, the unusual mixture of disturbing visuals and haunting music leave a powerful impression, and we expect nothing less from Hideo Kojima.
Death Stranding has us excited, how about you? Let us know in the comments.
The_moonlight
June 23, 2016, 10:33 am
I think the game will be released in 2019-2020 cuz he is kojima.
Fleming_007
June 28, 2016, 6:28 am
Woo yeah pc release baby!
Søren Hansen
September 20, 2016, 5:03 am
I think you miss an important clue in the trailer., after the baby disappears and the guy stands up, we are shown he has a big scar on his stomach., as if he the baby was removed from him., I have no idea if thats the case ofc, but since we see the scar it must mean something
Pondo
October 9, 2016, 4:01 pm
The game is P.T. or Silent Hills, and Kojima is playing us like a damn fiddle
Bill
December 2, 2016, 4:53 am
It was not confirmed for PC at all, that's only a rumor from a deleted Q&A.
Randy H.
December 2, 2016, 1:34 pm
Just saw trailer on game awards and thought "is that........are those......... did that tentacle thing come out of that skeleton soldiers butt?.........please tell me thats not Hannibals 'O' face. There are actually a few places I wish NOT to go in video games mr K." Then I came to the realization that I can never unsee what I just saw. God was that trailer creepy af
Ryan Fanus
December 2, 2016, 3:23 pm
IKR?!?! And I think I've figured out what this game is about from the creepiness. Norman is trapped in purgatory where the restless undead wage war relentlessly with one another. I think that might be it. I don't know.
Gary
December 4, 2016, 3:19 am
PC will probably get a release in 2020 - 2021 lolz. Knowing now also that it's using the Horizon Dawn Zero Engine. Sweet news :D
Gary
December 4, 2016, 3:20 am
The good news is that it's using Horizon Dawn Zero engine :D Which I would assume is specialized and designed with console in mind :D
Joseph
December 4, 2016, 6:02 am
Seems interesting, but not really "exciting", not yet anyway, to much is unknown.
Terrance Jackson
December 7, 2016, 5:28 am
Which has not been confirmed. I'd court that excitement and just buy a PS4 for it. :)
WingsOfChicken
December 8, 2016, 8:24 pm
There is not a single shred of evidence that it will come to PC. Never has a Sony Interactive Entertainment published game ever made its way to PC. Also Sony is funding the game on top of publishing it.
Anthony Sherratt
December 10, 2016, 11:58 pm
There is not a single shred of evidence that its been denied a PC release either. No one knows the deal Kojima made with Sony. Could potentially be a timed exclusive and/or possible other publisher?
Bill
December 18, 2016, 10:34 am
It being published by SOny the trademark is owned by Sony, they are using Sony's engine, there's not a single shred of evidence that The Last of us Part 2 won't be on PC but we all know it won't be.
Bob Saget
December 19, 2016, 3:30 pm
Lol they don't own the rights to the game only to publish it on console. So if Kojima finds another publisher or publishes it himself. Then it will come to pc just like how Dead Rising 3 came to pc published by Capcom but not PS4.
Bill
December 20, 2016, 4:28 am
Source? or is what you're saying bull? cause it is.
MS the company that lets all of it exclusives they helped fund go to PC let an exclusive go to PC? no way!
If Sony funds a new IP they own it, that's the reason Sunset Overdrive went to MS they let them keep the IP.
It being published by Sony the trademark is owned by Sony, they are using Sony's engine, Mark Cerny is working on the game as the technical producer, it is being completely by Sony, you have nothing but lies on your end.
Bob Saget
December 20, 2016, 4:39 am
Lol I love fanboys. I'll believe Kojima saying Death Stranding coming to pc in the future over some fanboy saying Death Stranding not coming to pc
Bill
December 20, 2016, 5:47 am
HAHAHAHAAHHA show me where Kojima said it was going to PC, you can't cause he didn't.
Bob Saget
December 20, 2016, 5:58 am
At E3 this year kiddo.
Bill
December 20, 2016, 6:00 am
Why are you lying? do you get a kick out of it or something?
Hell why don't you show me the video where he says it.
W4YNEWHITE
January 19, 2017, 7:58 am
Its funny how Exclusivity works. The power and ability of the PS4 is based on PC technology. The production of the game itself is based on PC technology. Every individual in Sony including the president depends on PC technology. Yet, PC is always the last to the table. Maybe its piracy, maybe its the ability to make more money on consoles before porting or maybe its the fact that it takes more work to adapt a game to many types of hardware over one type. I'm sure someone knows the answers.
Dee Keyes
January 25, 2017, 4:29 pm
Even though PC is getting it later im just glad that we're getting at all.
Anonymous
February 7, 2017, 12:17 pm
Buying a console just for one game is like buying a hospital for the treatment. It doesn't make any sense!
Jeremy FIsher
March 7, 2017, 10:56 am
Sony and Xbox pay for exclusivity most of the time, or they fund/own the particular studio making the game (In this case it is the former, Kojima's new studio has a deal with Sony). The Xbox division also keeps games out of windows because it hurts their sales. The windows platform is owned by Microsoft but they get a tiny share of the revenue from hardware sales from their surface line (and only the surfacebook can handle any real gaming). Plus the Xbox division is pretty independent from the main grouping, so they like to keep some exclusives so Xbox sales are not overly diluted by PC gaming.
Aside from that, making games for PC is still very different to making it for consoles. Although in terms of hardware (and indeed software for Xbox, as it now basically runs a version of windows) consoles are basically PCs, you have to consider the fact that PCs can come in an infinite variety of setups, with significant differences in hardware, software, drivers etc. Developing and optimising for a single platform or two (and perhaps four with the upgraded Xbox and PS4 coming up) is a lot easier than optimising it to run on PC. This is why, despite the fact that all games are developed on PCs, the majority of AAA studios still tends to send it off to another studio to port it to PC. Given the continuing resurgence of PC gaming as a major segment of the market, many publishers and developers (especially the major ones) now try to release on PC at the same time as consoles. But unfortunately, most still rely on third parties for PC ports, which means that badly optimised PC versions are still widespread.