DEAL: You can save big on the Surface Pro 4 right now

Microsoft is offering big savings on the Surface Pro 4 range in the UK, ahead of the 2017 model going on sale.

The company has sliced up to a quarter off the asking price for the Windows 10 laptop/tablet hybrid device first released in autumn 2015.

The base model, with the Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is now £636.65, reduced from £749.

The best deal is the 24% off you can score for the Core i5/4GB RAM/128GB SSD model which is now £721.65, from £949.

Once you get up to the top end of the market, you start to see some real savings.

The Intel Core i7 Surface Pro with 16Gb RAM, 1TB of storage and a Surface Pen is reduced from £2,359 to £1,869.15. That’s a 20% saving.

The discounts are appreciated given the cost increase on the 2017 Surface Pro, which starts at £799 (or £719 if you’re a student).

The top-end new Surface Pro is an eye-popping £2,699 (or £2,429 for students).

Microsoft has promised over 800 improvements over the previous generation, but Brits are paying up to 14% more for this model, Neowin reports.

That’s on-top of Microsoft’s infamous post-Brexit price bump and, in some cases, that amounts to a 23% price hike overall.

