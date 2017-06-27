DEAL: US mobile carrier Tello offering 70% off the first month's service

MVNOs come in for their fair share of criticism, but you can’t knock them for honest to goodness bargains on cellular service. The folks at Tello, which runs on the Sprint network stateside, are offering 70% off the first month of service for any of its tariffs priced at $10 or more.

For example, the Economy plan of 100 minutes, 200 texts and 500MB of 4G LTE data a month, usually priced at $13 a month would be just over $4 for the first month.

Sign up for 70% off your first month with Tello here

Other plans include the Value deal with 100 minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB data for $17 a month, minus the 70% you’ll save in the first month by entering the 2HOT promo code before the end of June.

As the MVNO runs off the Sprint network, you’ll need a phone that’s compatible with a CDMA network.

Whichever tariff you pick (and you can build your own), there’s no contract, free tethering, no fees, the ability to reconfigure at any time and calls in the US, Canada and Mexico.

