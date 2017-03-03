Deal: Boost your gaming rig with a GTX 1080 for under £500

If you’re thinking of upgrading your PC’s graphics, then we’ve found a great deal on a GTX 1080 that will be right up your street.

The kind folks at Overclockers UK have slashed the price of the big-hitting GTX 1080 card by over £100 and you can now get it for just £499.99.

Buy now: Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 at Overclockers UK for £499.99

That’s peanuts for a card that possesses such an abundance of power and plenty of potential. Nvidia’s GTX 1080 is well out in front of almost all of its competitors, and it’s been that way since its release way back in May 2016.

The output produced by the forthcoming GTX 1080 Ti will understandably blow its little brother out of the water, but if you don't need the most cutting-edge VR and 4K experience, there's still much to love about the 1080.

What will be interesting to see is how the AMD RX Vega GPU offering performs against Nvidia’s GTX chips. So grab the popcorn and ready yourself for yet another big year in PC gaming.

Watch: GTX 1080 review

Can you wait for the GTX 1080 Ti or is this deal too hard to ignore? Let us know in the comments below.