Deal: Sky just slashed the price of this 43-inch LG 4K HDR TV to £329

Ready to start enjoying 4K shows but unable to justify an eye-watering outlay? This LG deal is the perfect match for you.

Sky has slashed the price of the LG 43UH603V Ultra HD TV to £329, which represents an almost 20% cut on its RRP of £399. After scouring the web, this is a sweet deal for this set and one that we’re happy to recommend.

The TV itself offers a sharp 43-inch display with an Ultra HD 4K resolution, support for HDR (high-dynamic range), three HDMI ports, one USB and WebOS smart TV functionality that makes it easy to watch programmes across a range of apps like BBC iPlayer, YouTube and Netflix.

Whilst we haven’t reviewed this particular TV here at Trusted Reviews, a butcher’s at some of the 174 reviewers that gave it 4.8 stars out of five on Richer Sounds show you just how functional this set is. They wrote:

“Easy to set up and excellent picture quality. Colours really sharp and makes me realise how much TVs have come on since I purchased my last one. Was shown others whilst in store but could see straight away what salesman was saying about picture quality. Only had it a couple of weeks but very pleased so far.”

“Value for the money paid, wouldn't get a 4K TV with HDR feature for this price and an impressive warranty of six years!!”

“Great picture quality, loads of features and easy to set up.”

It gets similarly good reviews on Amazon where 58 buyers rate it at 4.3 stars out of five and some of those paid the full £599.99 for the TV.

If the TV set-up doesn’t sound easy enough, Sky is also offering delivery free of charge.

