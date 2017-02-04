Deal: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card for just £339

If you’re on the hunt for a brand new graphics card, you could do a lot worse than picking up the Asus GeForce GTX 1070.

The good news is that Novatech is selling the Asus GeForce GTX 1070 Dual OC 8GB GDDR5 graphics card for a bargain price of £339.98 – or on finance for £35.69 over 11 months (with a £9.99 surcharge).

You’ll also get a free copy of either For Honor or Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands, courtesy of Nvidia.

Considering the fact that Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 cards typically retail for between £370 and £400, this is definitely a good deal.

Buy Now: Asus GeForce GTX 1070 8GB card for £339.98

We gave the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 a 4.5/5 score in our review, praising its excellent 1440p gaming performance, high overclockability, power efficiency, and quietness. Here’s our verdict:

“If you’re a PC gamer stuck on a GTX 970 or below, and are looking for a decent upgrade, the GTX 1070 is the best-value choice. The card is the best value-for-money GPU available at the moment and blitzes through 1440p resolution gaming and below.”

Buy Now: Asus GeForce GTX 1070 8GB card for £339.98

There’s no denying that there’s great value to be had here. For instance, the best price on Amazon is £410.88.

On Amazon, this card has a 4.2/5 score based on 176 user reviews. Users wrote:

“Asus have a reputation for making the fastest cards, and this one doesn’t spoil that reputation.”

“Runs very cool, I haven’t seen it go above 66c on full load, overclocked, even when running benchmarks. The card is very quiet and has nice lighting with the RGB, very pleasant to look at through my case.”

“Works like a dream, as expected. Anyone wanting a solid 1440p card should stick to this one."

Buy Now: Asus GeForce GTX 1070 8GB card for £339.98

Related: Best Gaming PC 2017

Watch: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 review

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.