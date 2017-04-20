Deal: Now TV box with 6-month Entertainment Pass for just £19.99

Tired of being bogged down by lengthy TV contracts? There’s a simpler way – and cheaper too.

Currys is selling the Now TV box with a 6-month Entertainment Pass for just £19.99, which is £20 less than the usual price of £39.99.

The Entertainment Pass usually costs £6.99 a month, and nets you access to some of Sky’s best content, including catch-up content and live channels like Sky Atlantic, Sky 1, Fox, the Discovery Channel, and MTV.

Better still, you’re not tied into a contract with Now TV, so you can sign up and quit as you like. There’s also the added option to purchase additional packages like Now TV movies and sport subscriptions, for even more content.

But Now TV doesn’t just bring you Sky content; you’ll still get access to all the usual catch-up apps like BBC iPlayer, Netflix, and so on.

We gave the Now TV box a 3.5/5 score last year, praising the box’s slick and speedy menus, easy-to-use Now TV app, wide variety of UK catchup TV services, and superb value for money. Here’s our verdict:

“It’s a good buy for anyone who wants to ditch their costly Sky subscription while retaining the option to access their favourite shows when they want. Now TV’s no-contract approach is easier to manage, and the box itself is fast, simple to use and excellent value for money.”

Our review continued: “It’s not quite the finished article, but the Now TV box offers great value and is a simple way to cut the cord."

On Currys, this product has an 8.5/10 score based on 1,044 user reviews – not a bad sample size, that.

Users were most pleased with the value for money (9/10), ease of installation (8.8/10), and compatibility (8.8/10), although performance and ease of use also scored highly with customers.

Users wrote:

“Tiny little space-saving box. Very easy little remote control. Really good offering of TV content. One account required for multiple boxes. Content is shared. My children have one each and I have one in the kitchen too.”

“Such good value for money. Has everything you want.”

“Excellent content. Extremely well-priced, especially with the six months bundled subscription, which can be renewed or not as you want, unlike Sky, with no minimum contract period."

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.